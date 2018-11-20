Posted on Nov 20, 2018 in Boardgames

Sword and Sorcery New Expansion News from Ares Games Now on Kickstarter!

Rick Martin

November 20 th , 2018 – The crowdfunding campaign to fund Ancient Chronicles , the new stand-alone core set and campaign for the acclaimed co-op fantasy dungeon Sword & Sorcery , entered in its final 48 hours on Kickstarter with over $520,000 pledged (about 350% funded), more than 4,100 backers, 40 stretch goals achieved (and still growing), and a great value for backers: over 108 miniatures and 400 cards, and 16 quests – providing you with many, many hours of gameplay and enjoyment.

The campaign ends tomorrow (November, 22nd at 1 A,M. Central European Time).

In Sword & Sorcery , up to five players control heroes with unique powers, fighting together against the forces of evil – controlled by the game system itself – to save the kingdom and break the spell that binds their souls. The heroes are legendary characters brought back to life by powerful sorcery. Weakened by the resurrection, they grow stronger during their story-driven quests. By acquiring soul points during battles, the heroes’ souls regenerate, restoring their legendary status with multiple powers, magic and soul weapons, and powerful artifacts.

Ancient Chronicles is the second season of the Sword & Sorcery saga and its storyline is a prequel to the adventures re-enacted in Immortal Souls , the first campaign of the game. Ancient Chronicles is a stand-alone product and does not require Immortal Souls to play, but it’s completely compatible with it, so all available heroes and enemies can be integrated into Ancient Chronicles – and vice versa – to further enhance gameplay.

The Sword and Sorcery Ancient Chronicles project on Kickstarter presents a main pledge level called Legendary Hero . The pledge is $120, and its rewards include the Kickstarter Edition of Ancient Chronicles , the Kickstarter Bonus Set, and the Challenge Set.

The campaign also includes Add-Ons, presenting a selection of items than can be optionally added to the rewards. For backers wanting to get everything, t wo add-on bundles simplify their choice and offer a nice discount on the cost of the individual add-ons. The Gold Bundle includes all the add-ons which are new in Ancient Chronicles campaign, at a reduced price ($95 instead of $129), while the Bronze Bundle includes the add-ons which are not new in this campaign: Tristan, the KS exclusive Hero of the Immortal Souls campaign, together with various accessories available at retail now, at the discounted cost of $40, instead of $ 52 of the total cost of the individual add-ons.

Sword & Sorcery Ancient Chronicles is expected to ship to backers in December 2019. For more information, visit the Sword and Sorcery Ancient Chronicles project on Kickstarter using the link below:

