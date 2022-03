Posted on Mar 11, 2022 in Boardgames

First Look: Salerno ’43 from GMT Games

Ray Garbee

My P500 order of Salerno ’43 arrived in the post this week. Here’s a quick unboxing video and perusal of the contents of the box. I’m looking forward to this as it’s my first time playing a game in the series. We’ll get a more in depth look at the components up shortly.