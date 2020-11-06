Posted on Nov 6, 2020 in Boardgames, Front Page Features

The Great War Comes to Kickstarter! Game Preview.

Rick Martin

The former editor of ArmchairGeneral.com, Gerald Swick, contacted us to let know about a new game project he’s involved with, MacGowan and Lombardy’s The Great War card game, that hit Kickstarter this week. The two-player game, built around important weapon systems, commanders, and other historical aspects of World War One, was designed by Dana Lombardy, who has won awards for his Streets of Stalingrad and Russia’s Great War, 1914 games. Many of the card illustrations for M&L’s The Great War were done by Game Manufacturers (GAMA) Hall of Fame graphic artist Rodger MacGowan, Editor-in-Chief and Art Director of C3i magazine.

Gerald sent ACG some sample card images and a link to the Kickstarter project, https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/680099836/macgowan-and-lombardys-the-great-war-fast-playing-card-game.

Gerald says he got involved when Dana Lombardy (who was a consultant to Armchair General magazine and ArmchairGeneral.com) contacted him during the summer and asked him to bring his ACG web experience to Lombardy Studios book and game publishing company. The two long-time friends previously worked together at Game News/Game Trade News and later at Classic Images video productions and for the Game News Annual (unrelated to the other Game News publications).

Since leaving ACG, Gerald has been working as a freelance editor and writer, and many of his newspaper columns have been published in the first two volumes of the West Virginia Histories book series. He describes his time at ACG as one of his best work experiences and said he misses having contact with the writers he worked with during that time. He blogs on historical topics at GeraldDSwick.com.