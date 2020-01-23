Posted on Jan 23, 2020 in Boardgames, Front Page Features

Ten Hup! Attention War Fighters! A New Expansion is on Kick Starter!

Rick Martin

DVG Games has starter a new Kick Starter campaign for expansion decks for their War Fighter game system.

Warfighter is a fully solitaire or cooperative tactical card-based game for one to six players, where you select and equip a squad of soldiers, and execute the mission by fighting your way to achieve the objective. It is available in Modern and WWII eras, and each expansion set adds to the incredibly deep game play narrative with new cards for your Loadout.

War Fighter Packs

For more information go to:

