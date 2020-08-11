Posted on Aug 11, 2020 in Boardgames, Front Page Features

Mighty Minis – An Armchair General “Mini” Review

Rick Martin

This is not your typical Armchair General review as it is not for a specific game or product. Mighty Minis is a company run by Anthony Weaver which specializes in 3 D printed goodies to be used for your games. Mighty Minis has sent Armchair General a nice selection of some of their products for Wings of Glory, Memoir 44 and Axis and Allies Minis. But that doesn’t mean that these products are only for those games – they can be used for any number of different games and add value by providing 3 D terrain and other features not included in the game boxes. You can also make special requests and Mighty Minis will do the design work and the printing to your specifications.

In a short interview with Armchair General, Weaver states “I do not have a brick & mortar store, but sell exclusively ONLINE. My main selling platform has been eBay, and also Facebook. My Facebook profile for ‘Mighty Minis’ states: ” eBay Store Owner of Mighty_Minis_Online. Selling war game & board game items at LOW prices!” These words summarize the philosophy of this company. I am a war gamer myself, and I know what it is like to be financially limited. Miniatures can be quite expensive, and Mighty Minis offers an affordable, quality alternative. Customer Service is also a HIGH priority. Mighty Minis Online has 100% POSITIVE feedback on eBay!”

Let’s take a look at what they sent.

A German and several British tanks from World War I. All are sturdy and very attractive. The A7V is a true monster! I plan on using these as ground targets in my Wings of Glory World War I games when we get back to them after the pandemic. The A7V and the Mark V British tanks are about 2 inches long. They are roughly 1/100 scale.

The buildings, terrain and bunkers are various sizes and scales. As with the tanks, the detail is phenomenal. Some have Memoir 44 bases but can be used on Axis and Allies maps as I have them placed for the photos.

The ships, as evidenced by the U.S. penny near the aircraft carrier, are very small. I plan on using them for Wings of Gory World War II naval aviation scenarios. I’ll probably use the mini Marder and halftracks for ground attack missions using Wings of Glory WW2 aircrafts.

And those sturdy Wings of Glory damage card holders are perfect for keeping those piles of damage cards from falling over and converting the game to 200 pickup.

For those we are inclined to paint their minis, the designer says to use acrylic or enamel paints. I am paintingly impaired so I’ll keep mine in the base plastic color.

So, I’m very impressed with what I’m seeing from Mighty Minis and these minis will definitely add value to all the various mini games that I play. Now let’s blow up that tank! Tally-ho!

About the Author

A college film instructor and small business owner, Richard Martin has also worked in the legal and real estate professions, is involved in video production, film criticism, sports shooting and is an avid World War I and II gamer. He designed the games Tiger Leader, The Tiger Leader Expansion and Sherman Leader for DVG and has designed the solo system for Forsage Games’ Age of Dogfights. In addition, Rick can remember war games which came in plastic bags and cost $2.99 (he’s really that old)!

Mighty Minis

British Mark V Male Tank

German A7V tank

Renault FT tank and other terrain

buildings and bunkers

Opel Maultier with a Marder in the background

American halftrack

tiny aircraft carrier

Don’t sink my battleship