Age of Dogfights is now on Kickstarter!

Rick Martin

Age of Dogfights was previewed a few weeks ago at Armchair General. It’s a fast paced World War I aviation game with multiplayer and solo rules.

And now its officially on Kickstarter!

Here is the link:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1732812836/age-of-dogfights-ww1?ref=discovery&term=age%20of%20dog

Tally-ho!