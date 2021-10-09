A Pictorial Review of Origins 2021

Origins 2021 was held September 30, 2021 through October 3rd, 2021. It was a unique event, but then these are unique times, eh? I was able to attend on Friday and Sunday. Over the course of my time, I snapped some shots of things that might be of interest to our tabletop gaming audience. If I missed, you, your event or your booth, my apologies, it was a bit of a whirlwind experience.
I arrived very early on Friday morning with vendors completing their set up.
Origins 2021 was both familiar and very different. It was familiar in that the event has been in the same facility since the late 90’s and you see a lot of the same vendors and faces of attendees over the years. But the differences this year were numerous. The most obvious one is the change in dates. The ongoing effects of the pandemic had pushed the show out of its traditional slot in June into late September-October. The show was smaller, with the vendors and most gaming fitting into the combined halls B and C. This is not to say this was a small show, it most definitely was not small. But years ago I remember seeing almost an entire hall dedicated to Pokemon. I didn’t see that this year.
{default}
The other pandemic driven impact was the mask mandate. With an event bringing thousands of people together in an indoor setting, the organizers implemented a rule requiring masks in all indoor spaces of the show.
I did find time to wander the vendors aisles and quickly expended my funds on many new board games and toys. (If my wife asks, please disavow any knowledge of the previous statement!)
After spending my money, I walked around to check out some of the gaming action. There was an impressive zombie game on the game.
Great pictures and report, Ray! Thanks for posting!