303 Squadron is Live on Kickstarter!

Rick Martin

The Hobbity Company of Poland in conjunction with Ares Games has just put their new World War II Battle of Britain aviation game on Kickstarter and it looks fantastic!

The Hobbity Company was founded in 2002 by board games fanatics and hard-core gamers, for whom games are not only an excellent way to spend free time in the family circle but also an important Hobby with capital “H”. They have years of experience in the market and work with such companies as Eagle-Gryphon Games, What’s Your Games, Asyncron, Ares Games and many more.

303 Squadron promises to be an intense, fast-paced solo or cooperative board game that will push you and your plane to the limits. It is a 1-4 player experience and is inspired by true events: players take the role of legendary pilots from the 303 Squadron, to experience epic dogfights against Luftwaffe pilots, and – most of all – to create unforgettable stories. This is the kind of game that sparks those “Remember the time when…” conversations.

The 303 Squadron was made up of Polish pilots flying for the RAF during the Battle of Britain and was ranked one the most effective squadron in the RAF during the battle based upon kills to losses. It was the highest scoring of the Hurricane squadrons during the Battle of Britain

Hobbity studied the history of actual squadron pilots and recreated how they fought – and won – against the German invasion. Players take the role of the most famous pilots in the Squadron, including personality differences! These are true heroes who fought for freedom and helped make “Our Finest Hour” come true.

Marek Przepiórkais is 303 Squadron’s developer and Michał Kohmann is it’s author. Some of their favorite games are Quartermaster General, Twilight Struggle, Lisboa and Fief.

To support 303 Squadron and get all the extra goodies go to:

A college film instructor and small business owner, Richard Martin has also worked in the legal and real estate professions, is involved in video production, film criticism, sports shooting and is an avid World War I and II gamer who can remember war games which came in plastic bags and cost $2.99 (he’s really that old)!

